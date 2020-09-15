New Jersey Transit becomes first transit agency in USA to be awarded prestigious cybersecuirty certificate

NJ Transit has received a prestigious, internationally recognized certification for its continued efforts to protect the integrity and privacy of corporate and customer information.

NJ Transit is proud to be the first public transit agency in the nation to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. NJ Transit achievement of the certification highlights its commitment to protecting customer data and its proactive approach towards information security threats.

“When I joined NJ Transit, one of my first orders of business was recruiting the highest caliber talent to take technology at our agency to the next level, including our new chief information and digital officer Lookman Fazal,” says NJ Transit president and CEO Kevin Corbett. “We started investing heavily in technology, and that investment is paying off today. Through ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, NJ Transit will ensure data privacy and integrity for our business model covering corporate and customer information while leading the nation in transit system data security.”

“NJ Transit is continuously working to improve cyber security,” said NJ Transit chief information security officer Bilal Khan. “The agency is committed to ensuring data privacy and integrity and adopting best practices to minimize threats.”

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is confirmed by an independent and accredited auditor that demonstrates NJ Transit uses best practices to manage, secure and protect our information. The standards of the ISO/IEC provide an internationally recognised framework and guidelines for companies to keep customer information secure.

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organisation with a membership of 165 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. ISO currently has more than 23,000 international standards covering almost all aspects of technology and manufacturing.