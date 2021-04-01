Covid-19: ITS Asia Pacific Forum goes digital

Organisers of the 17th Asia Pacific Forum for Intelligent Transport Systems, which was set to take place in Brisbane, Australia, 12-15 April 2021, have announced that the event will now be 100% digital.

The event, which is one of the leading industry gatherings in the region, had originally been planned as a hybrid gathering with some live events, combined with digital access. Now, in view of ongoing coronavirus restrictions organisers have made the call to pull the plug on the physical meet-up. Nevertheless, the digital platform is already planned, prepared and ready to go on the original dates planned.

An official statement reads: “Given the ongoing restrictions related to the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in Brisbane, the 17th ITS Asia Pacific Forum will be held as a fully digital event. This digital version of the Forum will take place, as planned, from 12–15 April 2021.

“Throughout the planning of the Forum, the safety of everyone in our industry has always been our highest priority. Despite the end of this week’s lockdown that was announced by Queensland Premier Palaszczuk, there remain ongoing restrictions in Brisbane that will last throughout the duration of the event.

“Additionally, there are current uncertainties about interstate travel restrictions that affect the ability of individuals and organisations from outside Queensland to travel into the state. ITS Australia is dedicated to putting on the best event to support our industry and we have decided—given the current circumstances—that a fully digital conference will best support industry while keeping everyone safe.

“As the Forum was previously planned to be a hybrid – online and in-person – event, we have an outstanding digital platform from which we will deliver the event. This platform will deliver an excellent user experience wherever you are in the world and will allow you to fully engage in the event, the exhibition, and with other delegates.

“Digital registrations for the event are still available. We look forward to seeing all our delegates online beginning 12 April.