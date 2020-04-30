BREAKING: ITS European Congress postponed until 2023 

In the last few hours ERTICO-ITS Europe has issued a statement announcing that the ITS European Congress, which was tabled to go head 18-20 May 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal, will now be delayed until 2023.

The long delay helps to make way for the next big European ITS event, the ITS World Congress, which is scheduled to take place in Hamburg, Germany, in 2021, and the TRA event scheduled to take place in Lisbon in 2022.

In full the statement, posted on the event’s website, reads:

In the context of the current health crisis and keeping in mind the safety of our participants, ERTICO – ITS Europe, the Host City Lisbon and ITS Portugal would like to announce that the 2020 ITS European Congress planned for 18-20 May 2020 will be postponed to a later date. Given the already scheduled 2021 Hamburg Congress and the TRA event in April-May 2022 in Lisbon, the new planned date for the European ITS Congress in Lisbon will likely be 22-24 May 2023.

The ITS community is founded on the principle of innovation and the ability to overcome obstacles for the greater good of humanity. We intend to continue to work by these values and demonstrate how ITS can be a real GAME CHANGER, today and in the future.

We are keen to ensure that the exchange of knowledge, expertise, best practices and creation of collaboration opportunities for the members of the ITS community continues despite the current challenges. For this reason, we are continuously working closely with all our partners to establish new plans, exploring any and all potential additional options to keep you engaged in the ITS conversation. Updates will be communicated in the next weeks about this.

See you at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg in 2021, in Lisbon in 2023 and at other future ERTICO events.

“Together for tomorrow’s journey” is ERTICO’s slogan and it has never rang more true.

ERTICO – ITS Europe – City of Lisboa – ITS Portugal

30/04/2020