Western Systems RSUs will improve safety in California connected vehicle initiative

Western Systems has recently partnered with Caltrans District 12 to provide 188 Yunex Traffic roadside units (RSUs) and M.H. Corbin Connect: ITS software along key highways and intersections in California.

The Yunex Traffic RSUs will provide wireless communication from roadside infrastructure to vehicle onboard units (OBUs) and to a central traffic command center. The RSUs have many different features and innovative apps available – with many more on the horizon as connected vehicle technology progresses.

To start, Caltrans will be enhancing roadway safety by utilizing the RSUs Basic Safety Messaging (BSM) feature. This feature enables existing detection and camera systems to detect vehicle speeds and provide alerts to dynamic signs. Additionally, the RSU will help provide entryway detection for freeways using the M.H Corbin Roadside Controller and their Connect: ITS software.

The collected information will flow directly to a central traffic command center powered by Yunex Traffic’s Concert ATMS Software. The modular system of Concert ATMS performs traditional device monitoring and control functions but also interfaces directly with a wide variety of third-party data collection, device control, and messaging subsystems to dramatically increase the types and volume of data available for decision making.

“Western Systems is proud to partner with Caltrans District 12 on advancing their connected vehicle initiative,” says Zach Hoiting, sales manager, Western Systems. “The new RSUs put District 12 at the forefront of the connected vehicle movement. With the RSUs in place, they will be able to adapt quickly to upcoming technologies while creating better and safer roadways for the community.”

“The connected vehicle movement is the future of mobility,” adds Michael Gaertner, VP – products and system development and operations at Yunex Traffic. “By adding these 188 RSUs now, the infrastructure and technology will be in place to make roadway improvements that help accomplish not only Caltrans’ long term goals but will provide safer and increased mobility for travelers in the short term as well.”

The project is scheduled to kick off this fall. Western Systems will be providing network and engineering services along with its partners, Yunex Traffic and M.H. Corbin.