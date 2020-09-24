USDOT updates Safety Band website with interactive map to highlight importance of 5.9GHz wireless spectrum in saving lives

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has updated its Safety Band website with new interactive graphics and materials highlighting the importance of the 5.9 GHz wireless spectrum in addressing state safety challenges across the country – showing how it will help to save lives on US roads.

Established by the Federal Communications Commission in 1999, the Safety Band is dedicated wireless spectrum at 5.9 GHz in use for transportation-related safety communications that enable secure, interoperable, connected and automated ITS ecosystems.

These technologies use the interference-free Safety Band for high-precision, low-latency vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications among vehicles, traffic signals, roadside units, work zones, and even personal devices like smart phones. The technologies generate real-time alerts to prevent crashes, manage traffic flow, warn drivers about hazardous weather conditions, and adjust signals to give emergency vehicles priority in congested traffic.

The innovative technologies using the Safety Band have the potential to dramatically improve our transportation safety and mobility. That is why federal, state, and local governments have invested more than $2 billion in deploying them.

The enhanced Safety Band site provides detailed information about these lifesaving deployments via an interactive map and a state-by-state index. Explore the interactive map to view operational and planned locations across the country deploying V2X communications technologies. Download the state-by-state index of crash fatalities and related economic costs that could potentially be mitigated through deployment of technology utilizing the Safety Band.

The Safety Band website also features fact sheets, reports, upcoming related events and announcements, and content from past events on the Safety Band.