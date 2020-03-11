UK government developing national CV data strategy

The UK government is developing a connected vehicle (CV) data strategy to maximise the potential benefits of the technology available to highway authorities.

Understanding the extent of knowledge regarding data solutions is the first step in the Department for Transport’s (DfT) approach and to that end are urging local authorities across the country to complete a short survey on the topic.

Respondents are being asked to detail their current usage of CV data in their traffic and road asset management, parking, planning and driver information, plus any barriers to implementation and future objectives they may have.

The findings will be used to develop a Connected Vehicle Data Strategy, focussing on the near term benefits and actions of using connected vehicle data and how they can be deployed at a large scale across the country.

Addressing the Transport Technology Forum in Bristol last week, the DfT’s intelligent transport policy lead, Darren Capes said, “Before we can create a strategy, we have to understand where we are now, hence why we need as many local authorities as possible to respond.”

“The very short survey is aimed at those in local authorities who use data from vehicles, want to use it or don’t know where to start. We need to hear from all – it’s as important to us to get people who have zero experience as experts.”

The survey is available here. The Connected Vehicle Data Strategy is being developed for the DfT by Atkins, Jacobs and White Willow Consulting.

