PoE+ switches to connect over 10,000 NYC traffic intersections

Global provider of enterprise network infrastructure, IoT (Internet of Things) and edge connectivity, Transition Networks Inc. has started a major intelligent transportation systems (ITS) project with New York City’s transportation agency.

Transition Networks is working with the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) to connect, power and manage traffic data via its hardened TAA-compliant, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE+) switches. This application brings intelligent transportation infrastructure citywide and reinforces the relevance and timeliness of the company’s strategy of developing smart city Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Transition Networks is working with a major North American telecommunication services company on the deployment of the NYC solution. The NYC deployment will include the company’s SISPM1040-384-LRT-C Managed Hardened Gigabit PoE+ Switch, which is suitable for connecting and powering devices in outdoor environments, and can supply up to 30W per port on all eight ports simultaneously.

As more transportation agencies look to use actionable intelligence to monitor trends and improve service, they are deploying technology to assess traffic congestion, safety and pedestrian counts. Transition Networks’ PoE solution will connect and power cameras and sensors at over 10,000 traffic intersections that collect this vital information. In addition, key features on the company’s switches will save the agency time and costs associated with maintenance. Currently, if a device stops working at an intersection, the NYCDOT must take multiple actions prior to deploying a repair technician. This includes scheduling a technician to evaluate the issue and deploying a bucket truck to reach the device. Once the technician is at the site, the lane closures cause significant stress and traffic delays for motorists. Frequently, the fix only requires a reboot of the device.

Transition Networks’ Auto Power Reset (APR) feature provides the ability to remotely reboot or manage the company’s equipment, fixing the issue within minutes and eliminating all of the lane closure requirements. This feature alone will save the agency significant costs and lessen traffic disruptions by reducing the need to send a technician to inspect equipment. Another key feature is the company’s Device Management System (DMS) software, which creates an interactive map to see all connected devices, enabling the NYCDOT to pinpoint issues and quickly take action. DMS has been an important function for several smart city projects including an installation at NYC’s Brooklyn Bridge.

“Transition Networks’ products are essential technology investments towards our transformation to a smart city where data collection and analytics will be used to improve safety, traffic management and transportation citywide,” said a NYCDOT administrator. “The selection of the company as a key supplier is a testament to the quality of its products, attentiveness to our needs, and its ability to deliver products and services in a timely manner, making it an invaluable partner for this major smart city initiative.”

Anita Kumar, director of product management and software engineering at Transition Networks, said, “Installing smart devices across cities allows transit agencies to enact changes that improve safety and traffic flow; our solution provides the power and connection to make it all possible. Smart device installation will grow in importance as transit agencies look to improve service, create efficiencies and increase quality of life for growing cities and we are excited to be an integral part of this project.”