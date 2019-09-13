Plans for V2I research facility in Georgia

Connected intelligent transportation systems and infrastructure developer, Applied Information Inc. (AII) has announced the creation of the Infrastructure-Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL) that will become a leading development center for connected vehicle and traffic infrastructure technology.

Scheduled to open on January 10 next year, the new iATL will be located at Pope & Land’s Northwinds Summit development in Alpharetta, Georgia. AII says its new iATL will be the first facility in the world where automakers and transportation infrastructure manufacturers will be able to imagine, create and test technology and applications for connected vehicles (CVs) to communicate with traffic signals and other smart roadside traffic control equipment using vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) or vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies. AII will use the new facility to further advance its existing Glance Smart City Supervisory platform, transit and emergency vehicle priority and preemption systems, connected traffic management equipment, and TravelSafely smartphone app.

Pope & Land’s 24.3-acre Northwinds Summit development will include more than 1 million square feet of office space, as well as a 140-room boutique hotel, 140 multifamily units, 20 stacked flat condominiums and 15,000 square feet of restaurants and amenity retail. The Northwinds development and iATL is strategically located amid the North Fulton Community Improvement District (NFCID), which is home to the first large-scale deployment of connected vehicle infrastructure technology using all forms of communications simultaneously, including 4G LTE, Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X), Dedicated Short Range Radio (DSRC) and 900 MHz radio. Northwinds Summit is positioned directly off the GA-400 corridor that AII is currently equipping with 44 V2X connected intersections.

“The collaborative nature of the iATL will enable the automobile, communications and transportation infrastructure industries to rapidly develop and deploy connected vehicle technologies and applications in a real-world setting,” said AII’s president, Bryan Mulligan. “The iATL is the private sector leading the way in developing new transportation technology that will save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce and help the environment.”

Kerry Armstrong, managing director and development partner at Pope & Land, said, “We are excited to be a part of, and support, this important development in the future of transportation technology and the benefits it will bring to the world of mobility. The iATL reinforces that Georgia is a global leader in technology and transportation and Northwinds Summit is at the center of it all.”