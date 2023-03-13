New partnership provides live, in-car parking reservations

Connected vehicle services provider, Parkopedia, has announced it is to work with global enterprise booking platform, Simplenight, to provide drivers with a new range of in-car parking, charging and payment options.

The initial phase will include global parking data covering both on- and off-street locations, and the ability to reserve and pay for parking spaces from within the vehicle, with EV charging services planned to be added in a future release.

Simplenight delivers a customisable and robust platform that enables companies worldwide to offer real-time booking options across multiple categories such as dining, accommodation, attractions, events, fuel, parking, shopping and more.

The unique platform is designed to seamlessly integrate into automaker infotainment and navigation systems, as well as mobile applications and voice assistants. This simplifies the process of adding connected services to vehicles for auto manufacturers – offering drivers additional value through innovative connected features.

Parkopedia’s unique Park and Charge product combines the company’s global database of parking and charging locations with a sophisticated in-car Payment Platform to enable drivers to effortlessly find and pay for parking and charging sessions as part of a complete user experience for EV drivers. The company’s latest partnership will ensure that auto manufacturers are able to offer their customers a more integrated and user-friendly parking, charging and payment experience as drivers place ever more value on sophisticated in-car technology.

“The Simplenight platform is a great complement to our parking, charging and payment offerings,” says Hans Puvogel, Parkopedia’s COO. “Parkopedia prides itself on providing auto-grade data and payment services that simplify drivers’ journeys by taking the stress out of vehicle-centric services such as parking and charging. Simplenight’s technology enables us to offer greater usability to today’s motorists by adding the ability to reserve and book parking ahead of time, providing additional peace of mind on arrival.”

Simplenight founder and CEO Mark Halberstein, adds: “Parkopedia’s vision greatly aligns with ours. By working together, our technology solutions for end consumers build customer loyalty, increase engagement, and grow revenue via our transactional models.”