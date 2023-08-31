Monotch and TraffGo Road announce connected infrastructure partnership

Dutch-based C-ITS provider Monotch and TraffGo Road have announced they are to join forces to bring TLEX (Traffic Live Exchange) to the German market.

Built around the existing mobile phone network TLEX is a highly scalable platform especially designed to connect roadside equipment to information brokers, automotive industry, road authorities and ultimately road users.

“We are confident that implementing TLEX in the German market lays the foundations for a smart mobility platform that will benefit all actors in the ecosystem, from road authorities to drivers and from equipment manufacturers to service providers,” says Dr Joachim Wahle, MD of TraffGo Road. “TraffGo Road has the experience and connections in the German mobility industry to make this partnership valuable throughout the ecosystem and across the Federal States (Bundesländer).”

“Through this partnership, we are confident that we can challenge and change the mobility landscape in Germany. This is the best step forward to start the smart mobility revolution across Germany,” says René Fritz-Mekas, business development manager DACH from Monotch.