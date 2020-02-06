Major China C-V2X project opts for Autotalks chipset

A major cellular-V2X (C-V2X) program set to take place in China has opted for Autotalks solution to be involved.

It will be the communication technology provider’s first mass produced C-V2X project and will be an opportunity for Autotalks to present its capabilities to the large Chinese market.

The firm’s selection followed rigorous testing and evaluation with the chipset’s radio performance, security credentials as well as its thermal resiliency and transmit diversity considered superior to other rival offerings. Being able to meet the strict schedule required for the project also reflected favourably on Autotalks.

The C-V2X program will consist of telematics control unit (TCU) with a major OEM in the automotive industry involved.

In October 2019, Autotalks successfully showcased its chipset’s conformance to the Chinese C-V2X standard and its OSCCA-compliant security in the first-ever large-scale interoperability demonstration of multi-brand C-V2X communication.

According to the research firm IHS Markit, China is expected to lead the global V2X market, with an estimated 629,000 light vehicles produced in the region equipped with C-V2X technology in 2020, and the country is expected to stay in the lead through to 2024.

“We are proud to be part of this pioneering production program to deploy our mature C-V2X solution in the near future on the streets of China,” said Hagai Zyss, CEO of Autotalks. He stressed that “this important win is a clear testimony to the trust that leading OEMs and Tiers put in Autotalks and to our differentiation as a standalone global V2X chipset provider setting the benchmark on performance and security.”

To watch a video of Autotalks V2X technology and how it would work on real streets, click HERE

Follow us on twitter at @TrafficTechMag