Iteris gets additional FHWA funding to support ITS and CAV developments

Supplier of applied informatics systems for the transportation industry, Iteris Inc., has received an additional US$2.95m in funding for a task order under its indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

The increased funding highlights Iteris’ role as a trusted advisor to the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) and will see the company provide continued development, evolution and deployment support for the agency’s intelligent transportation systems (ITS) reference architecture program. Under the three-year task order agreement, which was initiated in June 2018 and is part of a five-year IDIQ contract with a contract ceiling of up to US$19.5m, Iteris will support the evolution of the Architecture Reference for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation (ARC-IT) content to reflect changes in ITS, and connected and automated vehicle (CAV) developments.

Available to public agencies across the country, the program supports statewide and regional ITS planning and deployment to encourage interoperability and CAV preparedness through workshops, training and technical assistance. An important aspect of the program is alignment with and support for standards development activities, as well as international coordination of ITS architecture and standards concepts and approaches. The initiative makes use of Iteris’ expertise to help prepare cities and states for advancements and eventual widespread deployment of CAV technology.

Iteris has led the development and evolution of the USA’s ITS architecture reference over three decades, and initiated the Connected Vehicle Reference Implementation Architecture in 2012. Combining the two architectures into ARC-IT provides transportation stakeholders with the architecture reference to collaboratively plan, deploy, and enhance their transportation systems to support ITS and CAV technologies. ARC-IT, its tool set and the deployment support available from the ITS Architecture Program facilitates the interoperability discussions needed to improve safety and mobility through CAV deployment.

“We are pleased to announce the FHWA’s additional funding of our continued development, evolution and deployment support for ARC-IT,” said Cliff Heise, vice president of federal and research programs for transportation systems at Iteris. “As connected and automated vehicle technologies become more advanced, it is vital that the United States continues to invest in preparations for the new realities that will be enhancing safety and mobility going into the next decade.”