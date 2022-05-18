Here collaborates with AWS to improve end-to-end visibility and fleet efficiency

HERE Technologies has announced it has entered a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help organisations improve their supply chain visibility, transportation and logistics (T&L), fleet routing, and estimated times of arrival (ETAs) from the first-to-last mile of delivery.

Australian businesses witnessed, and continue to face, historic supply chain disruptions. A recent map visualization developed by HERE Technologies displaying the time spent in port by container ships and the level of truck traffic congestion affecting ports in 2021, shows the West Gate Tunnel and Freeway in Melbourne bearing the brunt of the supply chain bottleneck.

Roads around Melbourne’s port were 5.5% more congested in December 2021 than average. Container ships were also spending close to two days at the port – more than twice the global median (0.69 days) in 2019.

These disruptions are driving demand for location intelligence to improve asset tracking, logistics, and ETAs. According to Gartner, by 2023, 50% of global leading enterprises will have invested in real-time transportation visibility solutions.[[i]]

The new partnership with AWS will see Here Technologies list its Supply Chain Solutions that are utilized by T&L companies globally in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services.

Here Supply Chain Solutions connects and integrates data from multiple stakeholders in the transportation ecosystem to optimise workflows across the entire supply chain – from the factory, to inside the warehouse and outside on the yard, all the way to the last mile delivery.

Additionally, Here will work with AWS to bring to market advanced capabilities for T&L participants to leverage, such as warehouse and yard management, predictive ETA calculations and, CO 2 fleet emission solutions.

“Multi-modal supply chains and the complexities that come along with them are now standard practice, as goods are often shipped, flown, warehoused, and then couriered to their destination through a series of third-party subcontractors,” says Jason Jameson, senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific, Here Technologies.