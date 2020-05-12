FCC grants Applied Information C-V2X testing licenses

The USA’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Applied Information two additional experimental licenses for testing cellular vehicle to everything (C-V2X) connected vehicle applications. The licenses were granted for operations in Arlington, TX and Honolulu, HI.

The license for Arlington is for an approximate 5 mile (8 km) radius around the heavily traveled Cooper St. corridor where the City Department of Transportation operates 31 traffic signals, two school safety zones and an at grade railroad crossing.

The license for Honolulu is for an approximate 5 mile (8 km) radius along the Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard segments. This major arterial is 5 miles long and includes 35 traffic signals. The project is managed by the Hawaii Department of Transportation and the University of Hawaii.

“These experimental licenses enable our infrastructure partners in Arlington and Honolulu to develop and test new C-V2X applications in completely diverse transportation ecosystems,” said Bryan Mulligan, Applied Information president. “Among the unique applications being developed are interactions with at grade railway crossings, traffic queue warnings and dynamic speed harmonization.”

The proposed testing areas of Arlington and Honolulu provide a diverse range of topography, flora, seasonal weather, construction and other potential interferences to radio communications. The C-V2X radios will be operated throughout the specified areas to test, develop, and evaluate C-V2X vehicle communications, transportation infrastructure communications, and chip protypes in real-world scenarios in anticipation of wider-scale deployments following adoption of final rules for C-V2X.

In addition to licenses in Arlington and Honolulu, Applied Information holds an experimental license for an approximate 5 mile (8 km) radius anchored by the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL) in the City of Alpharetta, GA.