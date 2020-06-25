Traffic Technology Today
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Can connected vehicles run off the mobile network?

Connected Vehicles, Videos

Connected vehicles have traditionally required dedicated communications infrastructure. But, with the increasing speeds of mobile networks, Bryan Mulligan, president of Applied Information, suggests that many V2X applications can be achieved using the existing cellular technology. Mulligan speaks from the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (IATL) in Atlanta, to Traffic Technology International editor Tom Stone in the UK, for the Traffic Technology International Podcast – in which you can hear the full conversation. Have your say in the cellular vs local network debate by entering our poll, and you’ll also have the chance to win a £100 Amazon voucher.

