Commsignia launches global Channel Partner Program

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) pioneer Commsignia is launching a Channel Partner Program, aiming to further increase the deployment of V2X solutions to make cities safer and more sustainable.

The program offers an opportunity for companies active in the smart city or ITS space to expand their offerings with Commsignia’s V2X product portfolio: mature, production grade hardware and software. It also grants access to the vast experience and knowledge of Commsignia experts, pioneers on this field with decade-long record of projects and pilots all over the world.

“The market is booming, demand is growing rapidly, and now is a great momentum to become part of this opportunity with minimal risk and investment,” says Szabolcs (Szabi) Patay, chief revenue officer of Commsignia. “We see a great potential for growth, and to leverage that we aim to build a strong network of ITS system distributors and system integrators to complement their local customer reach, distribution and system integration capabilities with our V2X expertise, creating a win-win situation delivering tailor made complex solutions to the customers through partnership.”

The global multi-level program was designed to find and engage partners that are considering to resell, architect, integrate and deploy V2X solutions. It offers access to extensive trainings and a technical knowledge-base, as well as support in marketing and business development and various commercial benefits.

Gyongyver (Guinevere) Szabo, channel sales and key account manager adds, “Our team is making sure that the Commsignia partners joining the programme will receive all business and technical training and the technical support they need to become successful V2X market participants and grow their business. We are looking forward to be working with our partners-to-be around the globe and build a truly global distribution network.”

This move is in line with the intense growth the company has been experiencing in the past years. Commsignia’s V2X road-side unit (RSU) and on-board unit (OBU) product line is used by a multitude of road operators, integrators and DOTs, as well as various research institutions.

The products are robust and reliable, they support both C-V2X and DSRC/ITS-G5 radio technologies, are easy to install and are certified by OmniAir, offering seamless integration with traffic management centres or 5G services. The Commsignia software development kit allows the development of new apps or to integrate smart sensors with an easy to use API.