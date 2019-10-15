Cohda’s C-V2X system compliant and ready for the Chinese market

Australian connected vehicle technology developer Cohda Wireless is anticipating great success in the Chinese market after its cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) software stack proved compliant with China’s latest communications standards and specifications.

Cohda demonstrated its compatibility last week at the conformance testing round held prior to the new International Mobile Telecommunications-2020 (IMT2020 (5G)) standard. The new IMT-2020 (5G) standard is regarded by many original equipment manufacturers and other industry leaders as one of the interoperability standardization processes that is most likely to be adopted globally by other organizations, including the CAICV (China Industry Innovation Alliance for Intelligent and Connected Vehicles) led by the China Society of Automotive Engineers. Organized by the CAICT (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology), Cohda will be undertaking road trial testing of its applications with a number of Chinese OEM’s and Tier 1’s and will fully support their standardization and certification activity with use of its C-V2X software stack.

Having established an office in Shanghai in February 2018, Cohda’s MK6C Evaluation Kit was recently launched in China and the company believes it will accelerate the commercial introduction of C-V2X technology both in the country, and around the world. The MK6C unit features the 9150 C-V2X platform chipset from Qualcomm Technologies, and offers high quality and-compatible C-V2X software to support direct communications in support of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) applications. Cohda is eager to embark on C-V2X trials involving the MK6C and is actively promoting it for evaluation of new cellular-based connected vehicle ecosystems.

“By achieving IMT-2020(5G) certification, we can begin to grow ours footprint in China in earnest. Our hardware and software products are used in more than 60% of all V2X field trials in the world today, in compliance with US and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) standards, and we hope to eventually have the same presence in China,” said Cohda’s chief engineer, Fabien Cure. “We are also the only company to have integrated its V2X software into two car manufacturer platforms and we have a lot to offer the Chinese market including our newly-launched C-V2X product, the MK6C, as well as our knowledge and experience of working with SCATS traffic control systems.”

Cure added, “We are seeing more and more tests and trials of C-V2X technology and we are delighted to be offering what we believe is the most comprehensive solution of its kind on the market. Whilst our solutions have always been agnostic, we realized there was a demand for a dedicated C-V2X solution from proponents of cellular technology and being able to deliver on this demand further strengthens our position in the market, especially with OEMs. We are working to grow our reputation and presence in China as a world-leader and we believe our C-V2X Software Stack and Applications, as well as our MK6C EVK will open doors for us. We encourage the Chinese market to contact us to understand why we are a world-leader and to learn more about how the MK6C can be applied to advance connected autonomous vehicle technology in China.”