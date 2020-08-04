Cohda Wireless announces advanced C-V2X software development kit

Cohda has added a virtual simulation tool (VSIM) to its C-V2X software development kit (SDK), which allows users to test their applications, in advance of real-life deployment, through high-quality, simulated drives that provide full playback capability for actual drive tests.

The Cohda C-V2X SDK is a self-contained virtual machine that allows anyone with previous embedded Linux experience to quickly compile and run C-V2X applications in conjunction with C-V2X development platforms, such as those featuring the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution.

It includes source code for Red Light Warning (RLW) and Road Side Alert (RSA) to demonstrate the various APIs and enable quick application development.

In addition it now also includes binaries for the following applications:

FCW: Forward Collision Warning

EEBL: Emergency Electronic Brake light

CSW: Curve Speed Warning

RWW: RoadWorks Warning

BSW: Blind Spot Warning

HLW-CN: Hazard Location Warning for China

AVW: Abnormal Vehicle Warning for China

SLW: Speed Limit Warning for China

RLVW: Red Light Violation Warning for China

GLOSA: Green Light Optimal Speed Advisor for China

The SDK also includes the Tester Control Interfaces for performing conformance tests.

“The functional benefits of this SDK, especially the VSIM component, have significant tangible value in the C-V2X ecosystem,” says Fabien Cure, chief engineer at Cohda Wireless said,

Cohda’s V2X solutions support C-V2X and Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC) as they are radio agnostic, and the Australian-headquartered firm remains the only V2X vendor to have technology deployed in multiple production vehicle platforms. Cohda has also firmly entrenched itself in the C-V2X-exclusive Chinese market where it has a presence in Shanghai.

Late last year, Cohda Wireless’s C-V2X software stack was found to be compliant with the latest Chinese standards and specifications at the IMT2020 conformance testing round. IMT-2020 (5G) is regarded as one of the interoperability standardisation processes that is likely to be adopted with others including the CAICV of the China Society of Automotive Engineers. Cohda also has proven C- V2X interoperability at the last round of European Plugtest, and Plugfests in USA.

Cohda Wireless is also a member of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) – a global, cross-industry organisation of companies from the automotive, technology, and telecommunications industries (ICT), working together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services.