Cohda introduces new cellular V2X evaluation unit

Australian connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) technology developer Cohda Wireless has launched a new hardware system for use in Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) communications test and evaluation applications.

Cohda’s MK6C Evaluation Kit (EVK) is available now and the company believes it will accelerate the commercial introduction of C-V2X technology. The MK6C EVK unit offers multiple connectivity options on top of C-V2X to provide a rapid way for OEMs and others in the CAV marketplace to develop V2X applications and use-cases. Cohda says the cellular V2X EVK is a preview of what is to come with the future introduction of its full MK6 on-board unit (OBU) and road-side unit (RSU). Cohda’s MK6C solution features the 9150 C-V2X platform from Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and offers high quality and compatible C-V2X software to support direct communications in support of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) applications.

The MK6C EVK is a small and low-cost module that comes with a 5G expansion-ready extension connector and can accommodate Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet and CAN. The MK6C provides connectivity such as 2xCAN, ETH and Wi-Fi/BT on top of the C-V2X capabilities. Based on a Linux operating system, the unit is compliant with all the relevant industry standards, including: IEEE 1609 – 2016; ETSI TS 103 613; 3GPP R14; SAE J3161; and GB/T 31024. The MK6C EVK has an integrated GNSS system that is compatible with GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/Beidou systems. The unit operates on 6-24V power supplies and has an environmental operating range of -40°C to +85°C. Based on the MDM 9150 chipset developed by Qualcomm, it offers organizations a robust and secure foundation for developing the intelligent transport systems of the future.

Established in 2004, Cohda’s V2X applications are the most widely deployed in the industry, and it is the only company to have integrated its V2X software into two car manufacturer’s platforms. The company expects that by 2021, over a million vehicles will feature Cohda technology while it continues to secure infrastructure deployments across the USA, Europe and Australia. Cohda is eager to embark on C-V2X trials involving the MK6C and is actively promoting it for incorporation in large-scale field trials for connected vehicle and intelligent transportation networks worldwide.

“We have introduced the MK6C on the back of increasing demand for a dedicated C-V2X hardware solution and this development will be of particular interest to OEMs. We are seeing more and more tests and trials of C-V2X technology, in the USA, Europe and China among other places, and we are delighted to be offering what we believe is the most comprehensive solution of its kind on the market,” said Cohda’s chief engineer, Fabien Cure. “While our software solutions have always been agnostic, we realized there was a demand for a dedicated C-V2X solution from proponents of cellular technology and being able to deliver on this demand further strengthens our position in the market, especially with OEMs.”