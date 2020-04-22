Tech pioneers collaborate to jointly manage V2X service level agreements for operators

Performance analytics and end-user experience solutions company Accedian and Savari, a Silicon Valley-based tech company and a pioneer smart V2X infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly manage the service level agreements of operators for V2X.

The partnership will focus on delivering quality of service to V2X edge applications, paving the way for a seamless approach to assuring quality for these applications deployed both in the cloud and at the edge that ingest large amounts of data from road users.

This provides an assured, attested and forensically auditable solution for automotive OEMs, their fleet management and Mobility-as-a-Service providers (MaaS), and their global telecom partners as they introduce V2X solutions for autonomous transportation.

Accedian guarantees performance at scale for federated and highly-distributed partners, regulators, and supply chain stakeholders who want to monetise V2X, for governance, risk and compliance, or for detecting security threats in cross orchestrated cloud architectures.

“Application delivery is increasing in complexity with distributed cloud processing (e.g. core, edge, access) across the networks that connect these cloud environments and the rapidly emerging world of IoT,” said Richard Piasentin, chief marketing and chief strategy officer for Accedian.

“Accedian Skylight’s performance analytics capabilities unify end-to-end service performance monitoring with network traffic visibility on a single platform. Mobile operators can automate performance reporting and give their automotive OEM, or smart city, customers a real-time view of their networks and services. We’re excited to partner with Savari to accelerate the support of ultra low-latency applications at the edge,” says Dion Joannou, CEO, Accedian.

“Savari’s expertise in C-V2X in-vehicle software and infrastructure platforms put us in a great position to track the performance of V2X applications. With this partnership, we believe that most latency sensitive use cases can now be monitored and attested to the service level agreements of mobile operators,” says Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari.