New hardware-free, data-only solution helping UK reduce congestion

Location data platform Here Technologies has announced that Siemens Mobility is integrating its corridor travel time API into its Journey-Time-as-a-Service (JTaaS) solution for the UK market.

With the Here corridor travel time API, Siemens Mobility is now able to offer public authorities the possibility to monitor journey times without the need for additional on-street hardware such as ANPR cameras with Bluetooth and wi-fi sensors. This data-based solution is easy to set up and fast to deploy. It is based on a subscription model and as a result, is just a click away.

This new traffic management option, based on data rather than hardware, has already been adopted by Bedford Borough, Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, Hampshire County, and Warrington Borough Councils.

“Congestion and the pollution it causes is one of the challenges we are committed to tackling,” says Simon Lawrenson from Warrington Borough Council. “The new JTaaS solution provides us with key insights we need to better manage our traffic flow. The solution was quickly implemented, and the savings made in installation costs can be redirected to undertake projects that will help improve traffic flow across Warrington.”

“For a long time, we had been looking for a data-driven solution to complement hardware-based traffic monitoring,” says Wilke Reints, MD of intelligent traffic systems for Siemens Mobility. “Thanks to Here’s flexibility and expertise, we are now pleased to be in a position to offer UK local authorities and transport bodies an accurate data driven solution which is both fast to deploy and cost effective – and that is key for operating transport networks more efficiently. We are delighted to see customers already benefitting from our new solution and partnership with Here.”

“We are proud to be the key data partner for Siemens Mobility and many public authorities across the UK. Together, we are making traffic management easier with goal to improve the quality of life of British citizens, be it by reducing the time they have to spend in traffic, or the pollution caused by congestion,” says Eduard van Mierlo, head of strategic alliances EMEAR at Here Technologies.