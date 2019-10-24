Seven USA projects win National Roadway Safety Awards

Five state Departments of Transportation (DOTs) have been honored with National Roadway Safety Awards for the implementation of successful and innovative practices that have helped reduce crashes on the USA’s road network.

The National Roadway Safety Awards are a biennial awards program sponsored jointly by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Roadway Safety Foundation (RSF). The awards recognize roadway safety achievements that move the USA toward zero deaths and serious injuries on the country’s roadways. The Safety Award projects were evaluated on three criteria: Effectiveness, Innovation, and Efficient Use of Resources. The program honors outstanding projects involving infrastructure, operational or program-related innovations. The winners were selected by an expert panel of judges from a variety of disciplines, and were chosen from a nationwide pool of applicants. The winners were: