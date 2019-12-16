Revised format for 2020 Intertraffic Awards

The organisers of the 2020 Intertraffic Amsterdam show have announced a change to its Awards format, with altered classifications and an opportunity for non-exhibiting organisations to join the competition.

One of the leading global events for the traffic technology and mobility sector, the 25th edition of Intertraffic Amsterdam will be staged from April 21-24 next year at RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands, with an anticipated 900 exhibitors and 35,000 industry professionals in attendance. With an entry deadline of February 20, the ‘new look’ 2020 Awards winners will be revealed during the opening ceremony of Intertraffic Amsterdam. All entries will be evaluated by an independent jury of international specialists. Per category a maximum of three products/services will be nominated. One nominee will be elected winner in each category. Entries will be judged amongst others by originality, proven technology, proven efficiency, value and practicality, including technical, economical, and feasibility.

The new Intertraffic Awards will be in three categories:

Green Globe Award – This award recognises solutions, products and working practices that are helping to create a sustainable transport system for the future. The winner will be making a positive contribution to reducing carbon emissions or cutting pollution, or perhaps will even have created a product or practice that enables a higher level of recycling or reuse than ever before. With transport producing around 25% of the world’s man-made carbon emissions, there is an urgent need for all stakeholders in the industry to focus on environmental concerns. This award will recognise the leaders in this field;

User Experience Award – Creating hardware and software that is easy to use, easy to understand and easy to install is a challenge for technology developers across all industries. In transport, where speed and accuracy are not simply important but can also help to enhance safety, this need is perhaps more urgent anywhere else. This award will showcase the transport systems that break new ground in the way they seamlessly interface with their human operators. The winner might be the developer of an advanced piece of traffic or city management software, a consumer-facing app, or an easy-to-install camera. Whatever the winning solution, it will enhance user experience, thereby bringing added value and helping to deliver a more streamlined and efficient transport system;

Inspiration Award – Smarter communities rely on safe, durable, easy-to-maintain transport infrastructure assets and management tools as a foundation. This award recognises companies who have developed essential solutions while pushing innovation to the next level. Whether it be through enhanced performance, improved safety or greater efficiency, these new solutions are enabling government authorities and system integrators to set the standard for future mobility, while also empowering cooperation with an ever-growing network of stakeholders.

“The transition of the traffic technology and mobility industry towards a sustainable and digital world is ongoing,” explained Joyce de Winter, exhibition manager of Intertraffic Amsterdam. “The Intertraffic Awards were first introduced in 2002 to reward innovation, subdivided in a number of product-based categories. To reflect the current industry dynamics where collaboration, partnerships and a purpose-driven approach are instrumental to be future proof, we have altered the classifications of the Intertraffic Awards. They are now thematic rather than product segmented. Another tweak is that the Awards competition is lowering its threshold by opening the doors to a broader range of contenders. Innovation doesn’t stop at the show floor, so we are happy to welcome entries from non-exhibiting, market-related, organizations.”