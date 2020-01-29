Intertraffic revamps Innovation Awards

Intertraffic has given its awards ceremony a makeover with new categories and the opportunity for non-exhibitors to compete.

Celebrating the brightest and boldest innovations to emerge over the last 12 months from the traffic technology and mobility sector, the award winners will be revealed during the opening ceremony of Intertraffic Amsterdam show in April 2020.

In an effort to broaden the range of contenders up for the coveted awards, applicants that are not exhibiting at the event will be able to participate providing they pay the €100 entry fee that will be donated to Intertraffic’s designated charity, Flying Doctors.

A number of new categories have also been introduced to the competition: the green globe award, the user experience award and the inspiration award.

The green globe award will recognize products and working practices that are contributing to the creation of a sustainable future transport system – whether that be by reducing carbon emissions, cutting waste or increasing recycling.

Given the challenge of developing products that are easy to use, understand and install, the user experience award will showcase solutions that allow for seamless operation by humans, thereby bringing added value for a more streamlined transport system.

The inspiration award aims to give developers of products that are pushing innovation forward the recognition that they deserve, whether it is through enhanced performance, efficiency or safety.

All entries must be submitted before the 20 February 2020 deadline, with each application evaluated by an independent jury of professionals within the traffic technology industry. A short video presentation, a press announcement, a high-resolution photo and motivation in English are all required elements to be considered for any of the awards.

