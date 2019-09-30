ITS-UK awards nominees revealed

A new app-based solution for city-center parking, a journey time monitoring system and a connected corridor testbed are among the innovative projects shortlisted for the ITS-UK Awards, which will be held on October 16 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

The Annual President’s Dinner and Awards event takes place the night before the ITS-UK Summit, which debates the policy, implementation, and funding of future mobility technology. In their 14th year, the Awards ceremony takes place at a celebration of excellence in the country’s transport technology sector, hosted by ITS-UK’s president, Steve Norris.

Judged by a range of experts from across the industry, the five categories recognize a lifetime contribution to ITS and the Young Professional of the Year, along with the ITS Project of the Year, Inclusive Mobility, and Innovative Use of Technology Awards.

The shortlisted project nominations are:

ITS Project of the Year:

Eboracum Project for the City of York – City of York Council, Dynniq, First York, IDT, Inrix, Ian Routledge Consultancy, Middlesex University, Traak, and White Willow Consulting;

A2/M2 Connected Vehicle Corridor Project – Costain with Highways England/WSP, Department for Transport (DfT), Transport for London (TfL), and Kent County Council.

Inclusive Mobility Award:

TOC Ability digital accessibility platform – Atkins with Transport for London, Arriva UK Trains, Goss Consultancy, You Smart Thing, University of Surrey, and Loughborough University;

ADAPT (Assistance for Disabled Air Passenger Travel) Project – Grid Smarter Cities Ltd.

Innovative Use of Technology:

AppyWay – Smart City Parking;

Clearview Intelligence – Journey Time Monitoring (JTM) system;

Highways England and IBI Group – Signaling for Roadworks.

Nominations for the Rees-Hills Award for Outstanding Personal Contribution and the Sampson Award for ITS Young Professional of the Year have also been received and the two winners will be announced on the night.

“Having so many excellent entries shortlisted for these awards show just how strong the ITS industry is in this country,” said Ian Patey, ITS-UK’s chairman. “These are prestigious awards and the winners and runners up will be rightly proud of their achievements.”

ITS-UK’s secretary general, Jennie Martin, added, “The ITS-UK Awards are a key part of our annual President’s Dinner where we celebrate the best in our country’s transport technology projects and people. I would like to thank the judges who have had a very tough job choosing the winners from such a strong list of entries.”