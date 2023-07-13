Intelligent Transport Systems UK (ITS UK) is still accepting nominations for its 2023 annual awards up until July 21.

With some 15 categories, the awards cover the use of technological solutions in areas like active travel, enforcement and the environment, as well as celebrating those organisations and individuals who have made a special contribution to the sector.

This year there are more award categories than ever, including new awards like the Local Authority of the Year Award, Exporter of the Year Award and the People’s Choice Award for a project voted on by ITS UK members and the industry. The Awards will be presented at the ITS UK President’s Dinner on October 31, 2023, held at the Law Society at 113 Chancery Lane, London.

“The ITS UK Awards are the leading celebration of the fantastic work taking place across the sector to improve our transport system through technology,” says Max Sugarman, chief executive of ITS UK. “With more award categories than ever before, the ITS UK Awards will recognise those individuals and organisations who have shown dedication, innovation, exemplary work and commitment to the sector, across a wide range of applications and projects. I’d encourage all to apply and to join us for an exciting evening at the President’s Dinner, showcasing the very best of the intelligent transport industry.”

Categories for this year include:

Rees Hills Award for Outstanding Personal Contribution

Eric Sampson Award for Early Career Professional

Jennie Martin Award for ITS Woman of the Year

Frontline Hero Award

Local Authority of the Year Award

Exporter of the Year Award

Client of the Year Award

Active Travel Award

Better Environment through Technology Award

Best Use of Data or Connectivity Award

Enforcement Scheme Award

Public Transport Award

Inclusive Mobility Award

People’s Choice Award

Project of the Year Award

ITS UK Member are encouraged to put forward nominations for both themselves and those individuals, projects or organisations they think are worthy of recognition, with entries being accepted until Friday July 21, 2023.

Last year’s awards, in 2022, were the biggest yet with more than 60 nominations received across nine categories. The Awards saw innovators from across the transport sector recognised, including GRID Smarter Cities who won the Project of the Year for their Kerb product and Tim Gammons of Arup named the winner of the Rees Hills Award for Outstanding Personal Contribution and Achievement.