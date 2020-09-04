ITS (UK) Awards go online as four members step up to sponsor them

The UK’s Intelligent Transport Society has decided to hold a virtual awards ceremony this year, which will be sponsored by Jenoptik, Videalert, SRL and Cubic Transportation Systems.

The awards, which were first held in 2006, usually take place alongside the President’s Dinner but the current restrictions around Covid-19 made a physical event almost impossible so the organisers decided to go online instead. This event, on 26 October, will still be hosted by Society President Steve Norris.

Entrants will be hoping to win in one of five categories:

The Rees Hills Annual Award for personal contribution and achievement

The Sampson Early Career Professional of the Year Award

UK ITS Project of the Year Award

The Inclusive Mobility Award

Innovative Use of Technology Award for creativity and forward thinking

Nominations are open now and close on 25 September.

“Innovation is key to developing and improving the ITS sector, with the associated benefits for society as a whole. The UK often leads the way in ITS, so Jenoptik are pleased to sponsor this year’s awards,” says Jenoptik director Geoff Collins.

Tim Daniels, client development director at Videalert comments: “As we emerge from the current crisis and some level of normality returns we will more than ever need innovative intelligent traffic technology to control the threats of increased traffic congestion and poor air quality. As a longstanding member of ITS (UK), Videalert is delighted to be a supporter of this year’s prestigious awards.”

“SRL are delighted to be supporting this year’s ITS awards,” says CEO of SRL, Richard Tredwin. “With increased opportunities and uses for our intelligent traffic and pedestrian lights, VMS and CCTV products, SRL as a relatively new member are looking forward to working with, and learning from, the wider ITS membership.”

“Over the last few months, we’ve all seen many Covid-19 related challenges and the ITS Industry has been no different,” adds Cubic’s head of delivery (ITS) David Powell. “Despite this, it’s the passion and commitment demonstrated by individuals and businesses, that have resulted in many new innovations, new ways of thinking, and more partnerships and collaborations than ever before. Cubic are proud to sponsor ITSUK Annual Awards, where we’ll get to come together as an industry and celebrate some of these achievements and people.”

ITS (UK) Secretary General Jennie Martin thanked the sponsors for their support, “In these difficult times it is vital we find ways of carrying on as best we can, and presenting the awards and recognising excellence in our industry is essential. Jenoptik, Videalert, SRL and Cubic are making this possible and we look forward to honouring our winning members next month.”