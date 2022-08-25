ITS (UK) announces shortlist for its annual awards

A revolutionary journey time application, a seamlessly integrated flood warning system, an innovative approach to journey planning for over 65s and a new way for people to pay their bridge tolls are all shortlisted to win a prestigious ITS (UK) Award this October.

Leading ITS solutions in line for awards at October ceremony

A “revolutionary” journey time application, seamlessly integrated flood warning system, an innovative approach to journey planning for over 65s and a new way for people to pay their bridge tolls are all in line to win a prestigious ITS (UK) Award at the Society’s flagship President’s Dinner in October.

The Intelligent Transport Systems industry association’s biggest awards ceremony ever will see four people win personal awards, and 18 projects in line to win one of five awards for innovations using ITS solutions.

Other projects in line to win an award at the event in Milton Keynes on 13 October are a stopped vehicle detection radar solution, an innovation using 5G connectivity to deliver more responsive ITS implementation, the use of average speed solutions to reduce emissions and three different ways to make active travel safer and more attractive.

The Awards, hosted by ITS (UK) President Steve Norris, are part of a busy day for ITS (UK) which also features its Members’ Day at the Connected Places Catapult, featuring networking, debate and a unique “Members’ Open House” section where any member can speak on a subject of their choice. The event is made possible thanks to the hosting by the Connected Places Catapult and sponsorship from Smart Video and Sensing, SWARCO and Milton Keynes-based Clearview Intelligence.

Places for both the Members’ Day and the President’s Dinner are now available. The Members’ Day is free to attend for ITS (UK) Members, while seats at the three-course President’s Dinner seats are £95 per head, with a special price of £85 for every Early Careers professional attending with a full-price paying colleague. Tables of ten are available for £850, with half tables of five costing £450 (all prices plus VAT). The President’s Dinner, at the Jury’s Inn Milton Keynes, starts with welcome drinks at 6.30pm, with the formal part of the evening over around 10pm followed by networking into the small hours for those choosing to stay in Milton Keynes.

To sign up for Members’ Day go here. For full details of the President’s Dinner and Awards, go here.

More than 60 nominations were received. The shortlisted entries are:

Best Use of Data Award

– Clearview Intelligence – Insight Journey Time Monitoring Application

– ITO World – Analyse Bus Open Data

– Navtech Radar – Stopped Vehicle Detection

– Transport for Greater Manchester, Vivacity Weaver Labs – Smart Junctions 5G

– White Willow Consulting, and George Brown and HRS – Proving the viability of in-vehicle real-time messaging

Better Environment Through Technology Award

– Costain – Remote Monitoring Access Service for National Highways

– GRID Smarter Cities – Kerb

– Jenoptik – Go Safe Speed Management in Wales

– Rennicks – Blackburn with Darwen Council – Enhanced Severe Weather Forecasting

– SWARCO – Wensleydale Flood warning System

Inclusive Mobility Award

– Atkins – Travel for All

– INRIX – identifying dangerous slowdowns

Enforcement Scheme Award

– Acusensus with AECOM, National Highways and Warwickshire Police – Heads Up, detecting motorists who fail to wear a seatbelt or illegally use a mobile phone

– Emovis – A smarter way of enforcing non-payment of tolls

– Jenoptik – Solution for keeping the Orwell Bridge open in high winds

Active Travel Award

– Clearview Intelligence – Connex Active Real time Pedestrian and Cycle Classifier

– GEWI – TIC for Cycling

– Smart Video and Sensing – Video Sensing Active Travel Cycle Data collection

There will also be winners announced for the Rees Hills Award for Outstanding Personal Contribution, the Eric Sampson Award for Early Careers Professional of the Year, the Jennie Martin award for ITS Woman of the Year and the Frontline Hero Award. The project the judges consider to be the best overall of all the winners will win “Project of the Year Award”.

(Picture shows last year’s Rees Hills winner Ian Patey of WSP, middle, with ITS (UK) President Steve Norris, left, and Secretary General Jennie Martin)

