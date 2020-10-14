ITS Australia announces finalists in National Awards

Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Australia has announced the finalists for this year’s ITS Australia National Awards. The 40 finalists feature individuals and teams that represent the best in innovation and excellence from across Australia’s transport technology industry.

ITS Australia President, Dean Zabrieszach, says that this year has seen the largest ever number of submissions to the ITS Australia National Awards.

“Each year, the transport technology industry in Australia impresses us with the breadth and quality of the work submitted for an award. That we received the greatest ever number of awards submissions this year is a tremendously encouraging sign of the resilience of our industry to the challenges imposed on us all in 2020,“ said Mr Zabrieszach.

The ITS Australia National Awards are now in their 11th year, and 2020 saw the addition of four new awards to the ballot. Awards are given in seven categories: the Smart Transport Infrastructure Award; Intelligent Mobility Award; Excellence in Transport Data Award; Excellence in Research and Development Award; Connected and Automated Vehicle Award; Young Professional Award; and Max Lay Lifetime Achievement Award. “We are excited, this year, to offer new award categories that reflect our dynamic and evolving space,” said Susan Harris, ITS Australia CEO.

“This year, the ITS Australia awards continue to celebrate the outstanding work that our industry puts out, year after year. I am especially proud of the role the awards play in promoting new talent. For the first time this year, we have 10 finalists vying for the Young Professional Award.”

A fifteen-person judging panel determines finalists for the ITS Australia National Awards, made up of intelligent transport systems professionals representing industry, government, and academia. The awards will be held in an online ceremony on Thursday 26 November 2020.