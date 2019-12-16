ITS America launches global start-up competition

In the lead up to the 2020 ITS World Congress, which it is hosting, ITS America is launching a global competition for start-ups designed to highlight emerging technologies and solutions that create a safer, greener, smarter mobility system.

The Global Innovation competition is co-hosted by ITS America, ERTICO-ITS Europe and ITS Asia-Pacific in partnership with Prospect Silicon Valley and the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI). Along with its sister organizations in Europe and Asia, ITS America will hold a regional semi-final to select two North American finalists, who will showcase their solution at the ITS World Congress in Los Angeles, California from October 4-8 next year. The three regional semi-finals will produce two finalists by July 1, 2020. The two finalists from each region will pitch their emerging technology in front of global attendees and judges at the 2020 World Congress, and will have the opportunity to showcase their solutions to all attendees.

Start-ups interested in participating must be less than five years old, have less than US$5m in revenue, and have a product in pilot, beta, or prototype stage. Semi-finalist winners for each region will receive US$5,000. At the ITS World Congress in Los Angeles, judges will select a USA winner as well as a global winner; each will receive US$20,000, a robust marketing package, and extensive networking opportunities with leaders in the global ITS industry. Both winners will have the opportunity to attend ITS Asia-Pacific, ERTICO, and ITS America Annual Meetings in 2021.

“Today’s innovators will help transform mobility in the United States and across the world,” said ITS America’s president and CEO, Shailen Bhatt. “We have significant transportation challenges both globally and in the USA, and we are really looking forward to seeing all the great new solutions that will help create future that is safer, greener and smarter.”

This week, ITS America also approved the election of four officers and 13 new members to its Board of Directors, who will set policy and direct strategies for the association. The new officers are:

Chair – Jennifer Cohan, secretary of Delaware Department of Transportation;

Vice Chair – Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager at Iteris;

Secretary – Desi Ujkashevic, global director of automotive safety engineering at Ford;

Treasurer – Ed Bradley, program manager of product regulatory affairs and safety at Toyota.

Bhatt commented, “Congratulations to our new officers and board members. As we prepare to host next year’s ITS World Congress here in Los Angeles, their experience and leadership will help put this event over the top.”