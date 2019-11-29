Automotive data management platform wins 2020 CES Innovation Award

Autonomous vehicle (AV) software development company Renovo’s Insight automotive data management platform has been honoured as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Winner in the ‘Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation’ category.

The Innovation Awards program is an annual competition held by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) to act as a preview of the latest emerging technologies and trends leading up to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that is held every year Las Vegas, Nevada, with the 2020 event running from January 7-10. The award honours the best of engineering and design in consumer technology products. Renovo’s Insight is designed to empower companies that are addressing the massive current economic opportunities of a global ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) market, which is expected to hit US$70.4bn in 2024, and a wider AV industry projected to reach a massive US$800bn in 2035.

Launched in July this year, Insight offers vehicle manufacturers and OEMs an edge over their competition, allowing them to develop ADAS features faster, resulting in features like driver monitoring, collision avoidance, automatic parking and more to reach the market quicker. Insight enables automotive companies to ingest their vehicle data to the edge, quickly index and tag unstructured data from their development fleets, query the most important insights, and automatically deliver them to distributed engineering teams 10 times faster than any other approach.

Already an established leader in AV technology, Renovo initially created Insight to speed up its own development of autonomous safety platforms that power AV fleets today. Insight benefits from nearly a decade of experience developing some of the world’s most advanced automotive and software systems. The Insight technology platform is now available to customer ADAS and AV programs worldwide. As with all the company’s products, Insight is open to the Renovo Ecosystem, which consists of dozens of technology solutions from the world’s best AV technology providers.

“We are thrilled to receive this award for our newest product Insight. With Insight we’ve been able to create a solution that addresses the challenges of vehicle and AI data management at scale for the automotive industry,” said Chris Heiser, Renovo’s CEO. “Insight is enabling AV/ADAS development teams to quickly leverage key data points, allowing their companies to compete with the market faster and with the most advanced features.”