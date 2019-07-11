Renovo’s new platform solves challenge of huge automotive datasets

Autonomous vehicle (AV) software development company Renovo has launched Insight, a new AI-powered data management and orchestration platform for developing autonomous and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) products.

Using edge-first artificial intelligence (AI), the Insight platform offers AV/ADAS companies an edge over their competition, allowing them to develop features faster and decreasing their time to market. Insight enables automotive companies to quickly index and tag unstructured data from their development fleets, query the most important insights, and automatically deliver them to distributed engineering teams 10 times faster than any other approach. Renovo has designed Insight to empower companies that are addressing the massive current economic opportunities of a global ADAS market, which is expected to hit US$70.4bn in 2024, and a wider AV industry projected to reach a massive US$800bn by 2035.

Currently, managing the enormous amounts of data generated by these vehicles is a struggle. Individual vehicles can generate terabytes of data every day, and it can take days or even weeks for critical information needed by developers and data scientists to be identified and made available. Insight speeds up this cycle by sorting, tagging and delivering a company’s most critical data to whomever needs it most, in just minutes. Renovo says Insight represents a data revolution for AV/ADAS development, one that is estimated to ultimately save more than 580,000 lives between 2035 and 2045.

Already an established leader in AV technology, Renovo initially created Insight to speed its own development of autonomous safety platforms that power AV fleets today. Insight benefits from nearly a decade of experience developing the world’s most advanced automotive and software systems. With the public release of Insight, this technology platform is now available to automotive OEMs and customer ADAS and AV programs worldwide. As with all the company’s products, Insight is open to the Renovo Ecosystem, which consists of dozens of technology solutions from the world’s best AV technology providers. The Ecosystem’s most recent addition, international computer software and data storage company Seagate, joins a list of companies that include; Samsung, Verizon, Here, Velodyne LiDAR, Parsons, Inrix, Argus Cyber Security. Renovo and its partners have worked together to create a platform that will transform how companies find value in their fleet data, and build more of what their customers need.

“With Insight, we’ve been able to create a solution that addresses the challenges of vehicle and AI data management at scale for the automotive industry,” explained Chris Heiser, Renovo’s CEO. “Insight will enable AV/ADAS development teams to quickly leverage key data points, enabling their companies to compete with the market faster and with the most advanced features.”

Ken Claffey, VP and general manager of enterprise data solutions at Seagate, noted, “Rapidly identifying valuable data, and getting it in the hands of those that need it is a critical problem facing the AV industry. Renovo’s expertise in vehicle and data systems makes them uniquely qualified to solve this problem for autonomous vehicle fleets.”