Q-Free releases new cellular-based data solution for CAVs

Q-Free has announced the release of Kinetic CV, its latest connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) data solution and the latest application for Q-Free’s innovative single-dashboard traffic management platform, Kinetic Mobility.

By activating a license within Kinetic Mobility, subscribers can immediately access high quality, real-time intersection data from across any network, and push the information to third party vendors seamlessly through an open API. It gives agencies a low-cost means of quickly and significantly impacting the safety and efficiency of overall operations and can be installed and up and running in minutes.

Among its many benefits, Kinetic CV requires no hardware installation and since it operates on cellular signals, it is not vulnerable to the reduction of designated connected and autonomous vehicle broadband spectrum used by DSRC or 5G radios, announced by the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month.

Kinetic CV delivers data through a single centralized system rather than at each individual intersection, but still delivers incredibly low latency of less than 250-milliseconds.

Q-Free’s executive vice president of ATMS Solutions Tom Stiles says Kinetic CV will solve the problem of capturing and managing diverse intersection data effectively and efficiently. “As the traffic management world becomes increasingly complex, we’re making it simpler,” he says. “Delivering and pushing out near real-time, comprehensive data in a centralized and manageable format is key to successful traffic operations. Kinetic CV is the key that unlocks that promise.”

Kinetic CV is extremely cost effective with this specific module being up to five times less expensive than competing hardware-based solutions. It is customizable to specific environments and locations. Customers can configure map views within specific intersections to provide access to information including:

Signal Phase and Timing (SPaT)

Preemption/Emergency Vehicle Notification (without hardware installation)

Position and Lane Tracking

Actual and Suggested Speed

Traveler Information Messages

State and regional agencies from throughout the United States and Canada helped beta test the product, and are currently using it, leading up to Kinetic CV’s release today.

Kinetic CV will position agencies for the future of increasingly connected mobility. In addition, CV promises to interface with buses, trains, and other transit vehicles to offer a holistic view of any region’s transportation picture. Regardless of vehicle or device types already in the field, Kinetic CV can create a link between them and the central traffic management system, that can then push the data out through an open API.

“We believe center-to-center systems are the future,” says Stiles. “Like all products on the Kinetic Mobility platform, we designed CV to let our customers decide when they need it and how to deploy it; rather than the scenario agencies often face of being forced to buy a product that doesn’t address their unique situation, simply because the vendor packages it into a one-size-fits-all product. We are happy to be leading the charge.”