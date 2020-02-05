Performance artist creates false Google Maps traffic jam alert

A Berlin-based performance artist created a virtual traffic jam on Google Maps using 99 second hand phones. Pulling them round the main streets of the German city in a cart, Simon Weckert’s Google Maps Hacks was able to trick the online navigation system into believing there was a traffic jam. The result was that drivers in the vicinity using Google Maps were diverted away from the cart, leaving Weckert to roam the car-free streets. Read our feature on the strengths and weaknesses of the rich traffic data provided by the ubiquity of smartphones HERE

