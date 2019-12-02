First 3GPP tests of C-V2X technology to accelerate wider CAV use

Electronics measurement and testing systems developer Keysight Technologies Inc. has achieved 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) validation of the industry’s first cellular vehicle-to-everything communications (C-V2X) radio frequency (RF) conformance test case.

Performance validation of the new technology and equipment is crucial for C-V2X certification, and as a result of the tests Keysight is hoping to enable the global automotive industry to accelerate commercialization of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). The 3GPP validation of Keysight’s conformance test case enables the C-V2X connected ecosystem to achieve performance compliance with the specifications of the 3GPP standards, both for Release 14 and 5G new radio (NR) Release 16. The test case validation, which took place in Austin, Texas, was achieved using the company’s 5G radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) DVT & Conformance Toolset and the widely-used Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset platform, which is designed to deliver precise positioning, efficient processing and security capabilities.

Keysight supports short-range wireless technologies, such as C-V2X, which are expected to be instrumental in transforming in-vehicle experiences and delivering safer road conditions for passengers, drivers and pedestrians. The company’s 5G RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset offers C-V2X end-to-end signalling test capabilities that include Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signal emulation for validating User-to-UTRAN (Uu) and PC5 links.

The toolset is part of Keysight’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions, and cost-effectively addresses a wide range of test needs on a single platform using common software.

Early access to a wide range of 5G NR protocol and RF test cases for both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode in FR1 and FR2 allows market makers to quickly and cost-effectively address global test requirements of new 5G cellular multi-mode devices in different form factors.

Keysight 5G Conformance Toolsets, are widely used by test labs around the world including Bureau Veritas, Tech Mahindra and PCTEST, and offer a leading number of test cases validated by both by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB), which are key certification bodies for wireless technologies.

“Our vision of enabling reliable, efficient transportation started more than three years ago, and was reinforced when we joined the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), a cross-industry consortium that helps define 5G V2X communications,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Our C-V2X test solution portfolio offers a comprehensive approach to testing RF protocol and application layers, enabling users to confidently evolve with the latest 3GPP standards and safety requirements. We look forward to actively supporting the full suite of conformance scenarios, which will accelerate C-V2X device certification.”

Prashant Dogra, vice president of engineering at Qualcomm Technologies, said, “Our working relationship with Keysight in 5G has led to another key industry milestone which will help create a unifying connectivity fabric based on C-V2X technology for the autonomous vehicle of the future. We look forward in continuing our relationship with Keysight to demonstrate 5G NR-based C-V2X’s capabilities that support ultra-reliable communication capabilities used for autonomous driving.”



