FEV and PolySync to advance AV development and testing

The USA division of the German vehicle development services provider FEV Group, has entered into a partnership with PolySync Technologies, a leading developer of solutions for advanced testing and development of driverless vehicle technology.

The partnership designates FEV North America Inc. as a strategic integrator of PolySync’s DriveKit, a comprehensive system allowing for full control of steering, braking, throttle, and gear selection for advanced testing and development of autonomous vehicles (AVs). FEV will use its systems expertise, in-house equipment and vehicle lab to install the DriveKit, sensors, and computer hardware on customer vehicles to support autonomous fleet development. Beyond installation, FEV’s services also include hardware integration, sensor fusion, localisation, and motion planning; functional safety; cyber security; data processing and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communications; custom automated test systems; simulation; and performance benchmarking from a full autonomous system or at the component level.

PolySync builds solutions to accelerate the advanced development, testing, certification, and production of safe driverless vehicle technology. The company’s DriveKit interfaces directly with the vehicle communication network so there is no need to interact directly with the vehicle systems. The test driver can easily regain control of the vehicle at any time by overriding the steering, braking, throttle, or E-stop. All vehicle control functionality is implemented without permanent vehicle modifications and a loopback feature within DriveKit quickly restores the vehicle to its original state. Currently, DriveKit is available for use on the Chrysler Pacifica, Kia Soul, and Kia Niro. The system is capable of interfacing with many popular tools, including MATLAB/Simulink and ROS (Robotic Operating System), allowing for rapid prototyping of autonomous systems. The DriveKit system is currently in operation on test tracks in more than 17 countries on four continents around the world.

Based in Aachen, the FEV Group’s expertise ranges from consulting to the development and testing of innovative vehicle concepts through readiness for serial production. In addition to traditional engine and transmission development, vehicle integration, calibration, and the homologation of state-of-the-art petrol and diesel engines, increasing importance is being placed on the development of hybrid and electric powertrains, as well as connected and automated vehicles.

“This partnership is beneficial to all involved, FEV, PolySync and DriveKit customers, and we are excited and honoured to be a part of it,” said Tom Tasky, director of intelligent mobility and software at FEV North America, Inc. “Many companies are working on technologies for autonomous driving and with our focus on future mobility solutions, including self-driving applications, DriveKit supports our ability to provide a dynamic and valuable solution for our customers working on these advanced technologies.”

PolySync’s CEO, Greg Drew, added, “As demand for autonomous vehicle technology grows, OEMs are seeking solutions that can help them meet this need. The superior safety and speed of implementation into the vehicle platform that DriveKit enables will help FEV’s customers optimize their development cycles with predictable results in the shortest amount of time possible. We have a deep respect for our partners like the FEV Group and we look forward to working together to advance the state of autonomous mobility.”