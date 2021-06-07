EXCLUSIVE: Live video interview with head of UK government’s CAV initiative

Isobel Pastor, head of the UK’s Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) will be live, in conversation with TTi editor Tom Stone, this Thursday 10th June at 2:30pm BST.

The focused, 20-minute online interview entitled Shaping the safe and secure emergence of connected and self-driving vehicles in the UK is completely free to attend, all you have to do is register your interest and log on using the link provided at the correct time.

Isobel Pastor recently joined the UK Government’s Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles as its head. In the chat she will reveal some of the key strategies being employed to enable the roll out of connected and automated vehicles, along with potential benefits that are being prioritised and regulatory and safety challenges that will need to be overcome.

The conversation will only be a taster of what can be expected at the forthcoming UK CAV Infrastructure Symposium – at which Pastor will be one of the key speakers – which will take place at London’s County Hall, 4-5 October.

At the in-person London event Isobel Pastor will speak alongside more of the best-known and most qualified experts on establishing and delivering CAV infrastructure. Presentations will focus on which technologies and services authorities should employ, and how to best future-proof CAV system choices.

The event will also feature key figures from car manufacturers talking about their product plans and their CAV infrastructure requirements, senior figures from pilot projects and research associations. The UK CAV Infrastructure Symposium will help delegates to make informed decisions on what technologies and systems to invest in.

Isobel Pastor previously held several roles in the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, including leading on delivery of air quality improvements, a programme to join up the delivery of housing and transport, airspace policy and regulatory delivery policy.

