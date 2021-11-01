AECOM and Cavnue partner to deliver CAV corridor in Michigan

AECOM has announced a partnership with Cavnue to deliver a Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) Corridor in Southeast Michigan.

AECOM will provide engineering planning and design services beginning with a CAV lane project in Michigan and expanding to other locations across North America. The partnership will also deliver Concept of Operations, environmental documentation, conceptual and final design on several major roadways in the state.

“Core to AECOM’s ESG strategy, Sustainable Legacies, is delivering solutions that will improve social outcomes and reduce carbon impacts on the planet. This partnership will advance transportation in a way that’s sustainable, smarter and safer for generations to come in Michigan,” says Jennifer Aument, AECOM’s global transportation chief executive. “We believe in Cavnue’s vision to unlock the potential in connected and automated travel and we’re thrilled to work together to create this future for the automated transportation industry and the communities that will benefit from it.”

In Michigan, Cavnue is integrating a first-of-its-kind roadway infrastructure stack with a unique hardware and software product to simplify the operating environment for all vehicles and to provide more information to vehicles about the road ahead, both of which unlock the powerful benefits of in-vehicle technology. Cavnue, AECOM and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) are also working closely to utilize this system to provide unique insights back to those that operate and manage roadways.

“Smart cars need smart roads. Cavnue’s mission is to simplify and enhance the driving environment to unlock the full potential of all autonomous vehicles. We were drawn to AECOM’s expertise in innovative and groundbreaking projects, as well as their leadership in transportation and the automated vehicles sector,” says Tyler Duvall, Cavnue’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re excited to begin work in Michigan together and develop the solutions that will be the blueprint for the next generation of roadways.”

“This represents another stride for the mobility revolution as well as for MDOT and the State of Michigan’s continued leadership,” says Paul C. Ajegba, Michigan Department of Transportation director. “We look forward to further innovations from this first-of-its-kind project.”

AECOM is committed to delivering its transformative environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives through its Sustainable Legacies strategy, ensuring the work it does in partnership with clients leaves a positive impact for years to come.