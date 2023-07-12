TRL Software delivers new pavement management system for UK’s National Highways

TRL Software has announced the successful rollout of a new digital pavement asset management system for the UK’s National Highways (NH), replacing a 20-year-old platform and providing quicker and simpler access to insights about the road network.

The new system, called P-AMS, is a customized for NH version of TRL Software’s cloud-based digital product iROADS, which is a commercially available off-the-shelf platform designed for various infrastructure assets. It replaced NH’s existing 20-year-old HAPMS platform in early 2023.

Using iROADS as the new, digital asset management system allowed TRL to deliver a cost-effective, user-friendly platform, with fully customized specifications. P-AMS forms part of NH’s Asset Management Transformation and will help to support the delivery of its Digital Roads Strategy, creating more efficient ways of working through improved digital integration.

The new system was developed to align with its emerging Asset Management System Strategy (AMSS). AMSS compliance will ensure the new system supports cross-asset data access and analysis, and the company’s new data model.

The road pavement is an essential part of the national network, over 7,250km in length and worth over £82bn, the information stored in P-AMS is critical for informing decisions around future requirements.

“The main benefit of P-AMS iROADS is that it provides quicker and simpler access to insights about the road network, improving day-to-day decision-making and reducing time wasted trying to get hold of data,” said Paul Zanelli, TRL’s strategic ventures director.

“This, in turn, leads to accelerated strategic decisions, allowing for improved operational efficiency, accurate forecasting, and quantifiable decisions for the National Highways team. I want to congratulate our partners at Experion and V1, alongside the National Highways and TRL team on the smooth roll out of this complex project, a project that is benefiting part of the country’s critical infrastructure,” Zanelli continued.

National Highways senior responsible owner Jason Glasson added, “Right from early inception, the team fostered a solid partnership with our stakeholders across a number of specialist disciplines and achieved a positive shift in the collaborative way such complex projects need to be delivered.

“The new system was developed to align with our emerging asset management system strategy. This will ensure the new system supports cross-asset data access and analysis, and the company’s new data model. This approach means the new system will meet our needs right now, while maintaining a level of flexibility to adapt to new and emerging needs in the rapidly changing digital world,” Glasson concluded.