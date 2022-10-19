Iteris to provide City of Anaheim with cloud traffic management

Iteris is to implement its recently launched set of cloud-enabled managed services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the City of Anaheim, California, shifting from historically manual corridor performance monitoring and management.

The City of Anaheim will use Iteris’ congestion management service for arterials and asset management service for intersections to augment the city’s traffic management and asset management operations on an ongoing basis.

The congestion management service for arterials bundles Iteris’ expertise and resources with the arterial performance measures features of Iteris’ ClearGuide SaaS-based mobility intelligence solution. With ClearGuide, traffic operations personnel can remotely monitor arterial travel times and reliability, prioritize retiming efforts, identify congestion hotspots, and characterize how highway traffic impacts surrounding arterials. This capability will enable proactive optimization of signal timing performance across Anaheim’s monitored corridors.

Using Iteris’ asset management SaaS solution, ClearAsset, the asset management service for intersections enables the City of Anaheim to track and maintain the inventory and condition of technology equipment deployed in the field or warehoused, conduct lifecycle analysis, and monitor asset performance over time. Iteris’ asset management service improves traffic sensor uptime for improved overall operations, and management of traffic signals and highway intelligent transportation systems.

The City of Anaheim joins other organizations including the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, Georgia Department of Transportation, City of Lake Forest, Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture and OC 405 Partners Joint Venture, which selected Iteris’ managed services to augment their traffic management and asset management operations to reduce congestion, and improve safety and sustainability.

“We are proud to continue to support the City of Anaheim’s goals of improving the safety, mobility and sustainability of Anaheim road users by embarking on this regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability project,” says Scott Carlson, general manager and vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ managed services and SaaS solutions across the west coast, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

Images: AdobeStock