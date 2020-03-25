Highways England aims to continue construction activity during Covid-19 pandemic

Highways England is doing all it can to ensure operations continue as usual in an effort to help traffic technology suppliers weather the Covid-19 storm.

In a statement released late last night in response to the ongoing pandemic, the agency’s executive director for commercial and procurement Malcolm Dare has sought to reassure HE’s various stakeholders that no projects are to be delayed with some even being brought forward as traffic volumes on roads reduce.

“From our supply perspective we are continuing to operate in a business as usual way for the foreseeable future to ensure that we continue to flow cash to all tiers of the supply chain,” Dare said. “We aim to come out of the C-19 challenge with a supply chain that has been both supported and protected and is fit for purpose.

“I ask that all suppliers treat their supply chains in the same way, without a combined effort we run the risk of damaging the overall Highways supply chain.”

In order to help suppliers cash flow, HE is seeking to improve the speed of supplier payments for work completed and correctly invoiced.

Dare also confirmed that no sites or operations overseen by the agency are to be delayed or cancelled, but some may even be brought forward.

“Due to reduced traffic volumes we are assessing options to start some activities earlier than planned,” he said. “This also supports our approach of keeping the supply base operations as close to business as usual as possible in these challenging times.”

