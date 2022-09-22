Mark R Rosekind announced as new CEO of California Mobility Center

Former administrator of the USA’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Mark R Rosekind, PhD, was announced as the new CEO fo the California Mobility Center (CMC), yesterday (September 21, 2022) at the ITS World Congress in LA, promising a focus on safety, sustainability and equity.

The CMC – mobility innovation and commercialization center.– is only 18 months old, but growing rapidly, with over 50 industry members and 30 startup clients. The new announcement sets the CMC on a path to even greater success. Rosekind will take up his position on October 3, 2022.

“I want to thank everybody at the California Mobility Center,” said Rosekind. “They have just been wonderful in presenting this opportunity. And everybody that I’ve talked to is passionate professional about their mission and what they’ve done. When you look at the remarkable portfolio they’ve put together of the people, projects, and networks, they’ve established a tremendous foundation for future success”

“CMC is going to expand its impact, scope and reach,” continued Rosekind. “I think we’re gonna see an evolution of the mission to pursuing really societal safety, sustainability and equity, and seeing CMC pay a central part in advancing in all those different areas. And it’s going to do that through new mobility innovations.

“If you think about safety, sustainability and equity, everyone here at ITS is involved in one or more of those. And so besides watching CMC, I’m hoping you’re going to join us and collaborate with us as we go forward.”

Dr Rosekind is an internationally recognized transportation safety professional with over 30 years of experience. He comes to the CMC from Zoox, an autonomous mobility company where he served as the chief safety innovation officer since 2017. He was the 40th member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) from 2010 to 2014 and 15th administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from 2014 to 2017, appointed to both positions by President Obama. He also served as the distinguished policy scholar in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for 2020-2022.