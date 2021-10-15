Joost Vantomme will be new ERTICO CEO

As the ITS World Congress draws to a close today (15 October) attendees can also look forward to a new era at this year’s host organisation ERTICO – ITS Europe, as it has announced that its new CEO will be Joost Vantomme (pictured above), currently smart mobility director at the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

Vantomme will replace current CEO Jacob Bangsgaard, who will step down at the end of 2021, which marks the end of his five-year contract in the role.

Many will be thanking Bangsgaard for overseeing what has been one of the most successful ITS World Congresses ever – organised in extremely challenging circumstances.

Speaking to TTi at the event earlier this week Bangsgaard gave plaudits to his team: “Probably twice as much work has been put in to to make this happen as a normal World Congress… A couple of months ago, we were hoping for five, maybe 6,000 and now having more than 13,000 attendees. It’s just fantastic. I know my team has been really working above and beyond to make this happen. And it’s been extremely hard work – and now they have this great result – it makes all the hard work worth it.”

Speaking at the event about this succession to Bangsgaard, Vantomme says, “I’m thrilled to be here and honoured to succeed to Jacob, which is a very difficult task. I’m very honoured also to lead all the projects we have. We have a unique assets, which is the people and the partners, it’s all of you, people and partners who make a difference.”