Vivacity Labs and Danish Outdoor Living Lab showcase AI-powered traffic sensors

London-based transport technology scale-up Vivacity Labs has teamed up with Danish Outdoor Living Lab (DOLL) to display the capabilities of Vivacity’s AI-powered traffic sensors in helping make cities smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

Addressing the needs of emerging smart and connected cities, DOLL, which is Europe’s largest test field, showroom, and innovation hub, offers a platform for companies to test and demonstrate the latest smart city services for national as well as international manufacturers, municipalities, public decision makers, and knowledge institutions.

Vivacity’s sensors, which use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to capture accurate, detailed and anonymous data 24/7 on transport modes, traffic flow and travel patterns, have been installed in the living lab to illustrate how the data can be used in real-world settings to support initiatives including active travel schemes, congestion management, improving air quality and road safety.

With more than 400 acres of living lab space, DOLL offers a unique platform for supporting the development of novel solutions within areas such as intelligent traffic systems, smart mobility, outdoor lighting, environmental monitoring, waste control and digital infrastructure.

“Sustainable travel and road safety are crucial components to smart city development, and our partnership with DOLL Living Lab is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate how our intelligent sensors are supporting such initiatives,” says James Hill, international sales director at Vivacity Labs. “Being able to test new technology in testbeds and simulated environments offers a key means in developing its capabilities and showcasing them to a variety of decision makers and organizations, and this enables its successful implementation into real-world situations. This engagement is a testament to our work in supporting strategic decisions to optimize transport networks and improve urban infrastructure across the globe.”

“With projects, events, and the DOLL visitor center, we offer a neutral matchmaking platform that helps accelerate the development of livable, sustainable and resource efficient communities through the means of technology,” adds Teddy Sibbern Axelsen, director of DOLL. “We are very excited to host Vivacity’s technology in our innovation playground and to demonstrate the importance of AI-powered traffic sensors.”