TRAFFEX 2023: ITS UK and IHE sign professional development partnership agreement

Intelligent Transport Systems UK (ITS UK) and the Institute of Highway Engineers (IHE), the UK’s main body for the development of professional highway engineering, have today agreed a partnership to deliver even greater benefits to their memberships and the wider sector.

Signed at Traffex at the Birmingham NEC today (6 June 2023), the Professional Development Partnership between the two organisations will see:

The mutual promotion of events, courses and activities

Discounts available for members of both organisations to each other’s events and courses

ITS UK events countable toward IHE’s continuing professional development (CPD) programme and promotion of IHE’s ITS courses to the ITS UK membership and

The opportunity to work together on policy development and representation to Government.

“Transport technology is becoming ever more crucial to the effective and efficient running of our road network and it is therefore vital that, as an industry, we continue to focus on maintaining our understanding of the latest developments across the sector,” says Max Sugarman, chief executive of ITS UK. “So, I am very pleased today to agree a new partnership with the IHE that will support both our memberships in having access to the latest knowledge and events, support mutual promotion of the two organisations and see collaboration in representing the sector to Government. This agreement will be of great value to both memberships, supporting the sector in an ever-changing technology landscape.”

“The IHE Professional Development Partnership initiative was introduced by the Institute a couple of years ago and is intended to promote closer cooperation between the Institute of Highway Engineers and potential partners and other organisations working in the highways sector,” says Steve Spender, chief executive at IHE. “Our aim is to work together to provide industry standard training, promote the IHE Highway Engineering Academy (HEA) and to support all the practitioners working in the highways sector through the provision of suitable training, guidance, and advice, and to assist them where appropriate in seeking membership of a professional body as well as guiding individuals through towards professional registration.

“The IHE is looking forward to working with ITS UK to support the membership of both organisations in the challenges faced in an increasingly technology driven environment, which will impact on the highway sector. I hope that the agreement will deliver mutual support and collaboration between our two organisations.”