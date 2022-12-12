PTV Group acquires route planning software company Conundra

PTV Group has announced the integration of Belgian route planning software provider Conundra into its global logistics portfolio. Combining Conundra’s state-of-the-art software as a service (SAAS) product with PTV’s software solutions for route planning and optimization will open new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Conundra’s cloud-data platform OptiFlow is characterized by very fast algorithms and automation, delivering additional transport cost reductions through continuous improvement, even in complex environments.

The demand for efficient solutions in route planning and optimization is increasing – not least due to the steady growth in e-commerce. In 2020, the freight forwarding market was sized at around €161 billion (US$170 billion) and is expected to increase by around 5% annually, up to €207 billion (US$218 billion) by 2025. By bringing their technologies together, PTV Group and Conundra will create a strong, new logistics division and expand their offering by tackling a larger part of the logistics value chain. The new logistics division will serve a broader customer base and offer both existing PTV and Conundra customers improved algorithms and data as well as additional use cases to enhance savings in costs and emissions.

“Conundra is a dynamic, fast-growing company,” says Christian U Haas, CEO of PTV Group. “Their founders, Steven De Schrijver and An De Wispelaere, have shared a profound passion for optimization for many years and succeeded in bringing a solution to the market that stands out for its algorithms and speed. I’m excited about this new endeavour for Conundra and PTV. From now on, the smartest minds in logistics software development will be working together, continuing to deliver highest quality solutions, and taking transport planning processes to the next level.”

“Being able to infuse PTV’s state-of-the-art software and map technologies with Conundra’s unprecedent algorithmic power, unlocks a great opportunity to make a true dent in the logistics universe, both ecologically and economically,” add Steven De Schrijver and An De Wispelaere from Condura.

“After strengthening PTV Mobility with the acquisition of Econolite in March, PTV continues on its consolidation path on the logistics side,” says Carsten Kratz, partner and head of DACH at Bridgepoint. “Following the addition of Axylog in summer, we are now delighted that Conundra is joining the group. Conundra and PTV Logistics complement each other optimally in terms of customer segmentation, data access and algorithm capabilities. Going forward, it will remain our ambition to build two distinct market leaders – one in intelligent traffic simulation and management, and one in logistics route optimisation – by further enhancing both the Mobility and Logistics businesses.”

The partners have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction.