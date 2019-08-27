ITS-UK to provide secretariat services to ITS Arab

Traffic Technology Today
The UK’s Intelligent Transport Society (ITS-UK) has signed an agreement to deliver Secretariat services for ITS Arab, with the two organizations planning a joint event at the Gulf Traffic show in Dubai this December.

ITS-UK’s secretariat services will be centered around membership management and recruitment, accounting, communications, website management and meeting support. ITS-UK will receive a revenue share from the ITS Arab membership fees to fund the extra secretarial work it is taking on. The organizations have furthermore agreed to share technical information, facilitate visits when required, and generally increase co-operation between the regions.

“We are excited that ITS-UK, as the world’s oldest national ITS membership organization, is to provide secretarial services to ITS Arab as one of the fastest growing markets in the world,” said ITS Arab’s secretary general, Zeina Nazer. “By strengthening our relationship with our friends at ITS-UK, we will now have an experienced, exceptionally talented team to support our work, allowing us to offer more to existing members and sign up additional ones, therefore improving the awareness and take-up of ITS solutions across our region.”

ITS-UK’s secretary general, Jennie Martin, added, “We are pleased to be invited to support ITS Arab in its mission to expand the take-up of intelligent mobility solutions in their region. ITS-UK is the powerful combined voice of the ITS sector here in the UK and we can use our skills and experience to support ITS Arab as they fulfil the same function in their region. Our two organizations have a long history of cooperating and by us delivering secretariat support to ITS Arab we are taking that close relationship a step further. The new arrangement will deliver improved benefits for the members of both organizations and will enable them to form useful new partnerships and contacts in the future.”

