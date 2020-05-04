Ubicquia acquires AI platform to strengthen its smart city, traffic optimisation services

An AI platform, called CityIQ Edge, that captures and analyses street-level video and audio data to solve daily challenges facing cities, has been acquired by Ubicquia, to strengthen its smart city, traffic optimisation services

The CityIQ Edge can help provide a number of benefits to cities including reducing traffic times and queue lengths, improving bicycle lane utilisation and safety, reducing crime and supporting public health initiatives.

For more than five years, CityIQ has been one of the leading smart city digital infrastructure solutions for traffic optimisation and public safety for cities across the US and Canada.

CityIQ has a published set of APIs and tools to help cities integrate their data with internal business intelligence systems or with third party partner platforms including ShotSpotter, Genetec and Xaqt. To date, CityIQ has been deployed in numerous cities including San Diego, Atlanta, Portland and Schenectady.

“CityIQ is an ideal fit with Ubicquia’s portfolio of streetlight smart city and small cell solutions including our Ubicell, Ubihub and Ubimetro,” says Ubicquia CEO, Ian Aaron. “In addition, the CityIQ team brings deep relationships with key smart city stakeholders and public sector thought leadership on how CityIQ and AI technology can align with a city’s open data and privacy policies. I am looking forward to integrating our teams, expanding CityIQ capabilities and making Smart City AI scalable and affordable for cities of all sizes.”

The CityIQ product and engineering teams bring a wealth of experience in leveraging data and artificial intelligence to solve critical problems facing cities today. Ubicquia and CityIQ combined teams bring experience from companies, including Motorola, GE, Cisco and Philips developing innovative and world class products for the mobile, utility, municipal and public safety sectors.

“We are pleased to pass the reigns of the CityIQ business to Ubicquia” said Manish Bhandari, president and CEO of former owners GE Current, “They are an excellent fit for our people, the technology and for the platform’s customers. By adding CityIQ to Ubicquia’s other technology, they will jointly be better positioned to accelerate solutions for cities solving their most pressing public health and safety issues.”