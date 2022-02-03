AUDIO: Why the ‘drone revolution’ is much more than just talk

Futuristic concepts ready ‘to change transportation forever’ have come and gone over the past century, but now urban air mobility (UAM) looks set to really take off, as Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) senior research scientist Jeff Borowiec explains, in this clip from latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast. To hear the whole episode and more like it, log onto the podcast’s homepage, or find it on your favorite streaming service.

Jeff Borowiec is part of TTI’s Infrastructure Investment Analysis Program in College Station, Texas, where he also serves as the aviation practice leader. He has more than 27 years of experience in a variety of areas that primarily include aviation system planning and research, aviation education, and transportation economics and finance. He currently serves at chair of the Transportation Research Board’s Standing Committee on Aviation System Planning. He is an instrument-rated private pilot and also holds a remote pilot certificate with an sUAS rating.