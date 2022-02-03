AUDIO: Why the ‘drone revolution’ is much more than just talk

Traffic Technology Today
Futuristic concepts ready ‘to change transportation forever’ have come and gone over the past century, but now urban air mobility (UAM) looks set to really take off, as Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) senior research scientist Jeff Borowiec explains, in this clip from latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast. To hear the whole episode and more like it, log onto the podcast’s homepage, or find it on your favorite streaming service.

Jeff Borowiec is part of TTI’s Infrastructure Investment Analysis Program in College Station, Texas, where he also serves as the aviation practice leader. He has more than 27 years of experience in a variety of areas that primarily include aviation system planning and research, aviation education, and transportation economics and finance. He currently serves at chair of the Transportation Research Board’s Standing Committee on Aviation System Planning. He is an instrument-rated private pilot and also holds a remote pilot certificate with an sUAS rating.

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

