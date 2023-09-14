AUDIO: Why safety should be the No 1 research priority

Traffic congestion may be the biggest economic problem for cities but improving safety should be the number one priority, as Jason Crawford, division head of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s Research and Implementation Division, explains in this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast. You can hear the whole episode – When Mobility Needs Are Like Snowflakes: TTI’s outposts focus on singular urban challenges – and more like it at the podcast homepage or on your favorite streaming service.

Guest info: With more than 30 years’ experience solving transportation problems, Jason Crawford heads Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) Research and Implementation Division, which includes TTI’s offices in all the major cities in Texas. Jason’s research portfolio includes work in air quality issues and freeway and managed lane operations, among other topics. He has more than a decade of experience as a mobility coordinator for high-profile construction projects in Texas, working closely with the Texas Department of Transportation at the local level to ease the impact of construction on travelers and local businesses.